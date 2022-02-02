Elitium Price Hits $2.62 on Top Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $73.05 million and $1.13 million worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elitium has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00007001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elitium is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

