Analysts Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Post $1.03 EPS

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. PJT Partners reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT stock opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.43. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $89.50.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.