Analysts Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Post $1.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. PJT Partners reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT stock opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.43. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $89.50.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

