GAMEE 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $766,971.00 (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GAMEE has traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar. GAMEE has a total market cap of $21.96 million and $766,971.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00051259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.73 or 0.07092926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00056488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,449.04 or 1.00131982 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00055354 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

