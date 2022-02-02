CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Gap Down to $22.34

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.34, but opened at $21.68. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 976 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $797.58 million, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.01 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $348,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $968,290.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

