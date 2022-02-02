Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Gap Down to $11.80

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $11.39. Forma Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FMTX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $532.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 13.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,986,000 after acquiring an additional 44,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 21.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.