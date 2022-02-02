Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.24 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Oxen has a market cap of $27.24 million and $52,553.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001279 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,399.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,660.84 or 0.07114616 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.09 or 0.00294348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.82 or 0.00761554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00072459 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.00393918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00244795 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,963,023 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

