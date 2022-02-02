Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,366,000 after buying an additional 137,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,052,000 after buying an additional 88,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,517,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,610,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSA opened at $355.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a one year low of $226.54 and a one year high of $377.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.78.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

