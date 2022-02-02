Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,060,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $61.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

