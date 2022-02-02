Natixis Investment Managers International Invests $1.88 Million in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,527 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 40,728 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in JD.com by 7.0% during the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,182,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,406,000 after buying an additional 77,020 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its stake in JD.com by 140.1% during the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.16. The company had a trading volume of 107,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,379,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.83. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. CLSA boosted their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.27.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

