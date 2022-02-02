Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 555 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for approximately 2.6% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $45,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 53.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.82. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

