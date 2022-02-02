Natixis Investment Managers International Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Aramark by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 55.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 518.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,799,000 after buying an additional 2,786,383 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Aramark by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,281,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,722,000 after buying an additional 32,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,397,000.

Shares of Aramark stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.74 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -125.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on ARMK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

