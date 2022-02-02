Natixis Investment Managers International Raises Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Maximus were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Maximus by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Maximus by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

NYSE:MMS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.30. 4,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average is $82.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.77. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.