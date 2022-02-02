Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Lessened by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Workday comprises 3.7% of NZS Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $37,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 31.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY stock traded down $7.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,306. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,808.53, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.60 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.86.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BNP Paribas raised Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.