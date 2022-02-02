NZS Capital LLC Sells 333 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

NZS Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises approximately 1.4% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $13,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,055,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,764 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $679.60. 12,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $278.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $501.11 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $754.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $786.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Piper Sandler began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $850.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.