NZS Capital LLC Grows Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

NZS Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,414 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Redfin worth $9,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 35.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Redfin by 6.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $222,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $469,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,314 shares of company stock worth $6,747,929. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDFN traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 1.73. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

