Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,101,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after purchasing an additional 98,441 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,855,659,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1,657.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking stock opened at $2,465.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,015.66 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,328.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2,333.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,769.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

