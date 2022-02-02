Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 208.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $72.32 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average is $75.30.

