Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 47,982 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 91.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,982 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

