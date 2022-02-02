Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the December 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.4 days.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded on April 4, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

