Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Gap Up to $19.08

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.08, but opened at $19.81. Under Armour shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 74,804 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAA. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,120,000 after acquiring an additional 293,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after buying an additional 621,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,222,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,770,000 after buying an additional 146,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Under Armour by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 731,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

