Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Gap Up to $19.08

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.08, but opened at $19.81. Under Armour shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 74,804 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAA. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.34.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,120,000 after acquiring an additional 293,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after buying an additional 621,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,222,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,770,000 after buying an additional 146,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Under Armour by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 731,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.
About Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.
