Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,000 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the December 31st total of 501,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Evogene in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Evogene in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 42,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. 1,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,190. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. Evogene has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,013.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evogene will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

