Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Gap Down to $9.20

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $8.77. Nobilis Health shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 1,201 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nobilis Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $223.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLTH. AR Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth $59,289,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth $8,858,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,182,000.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

