Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Update

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the December 31st total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 497.3 days.

Shares of ILKAF remained flat at $$7.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. Iluka Resources has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.03.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.