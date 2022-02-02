ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $63.01

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.01, but opened at $65.96. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $64.03, with a volume of 652,576 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average is $72.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

