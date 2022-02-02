GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 150 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $245.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.97. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $245.77.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,058 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

