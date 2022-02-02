GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 1,000 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,506,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,405,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.