15,018 Shares in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Tronox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Tronox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Tronox by 2.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its position in Tronox by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Tronox by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

TROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

