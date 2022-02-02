Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 916.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,566 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of LIT opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $54.88 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.22.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

