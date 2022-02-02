GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases New Position in CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.21% of CleanTech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLAQ. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $540,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,253,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,723,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,959,000. 67.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAQ opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. CleanTech Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

