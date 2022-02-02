GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 50,938 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $846,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 329,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,422.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Pilgrim's Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico.

