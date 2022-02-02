GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $950,000 Position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.23% of Forum Merger IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $732,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,317,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMIV opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

