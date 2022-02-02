Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) Stock Position Trimmed by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. cut its position in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,750 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Omnichannel Acquisition were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OCA. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in Omnichannel Acquisition by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 979,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Omnichannel Acquisition by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Omnichannel Acquisition by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 301,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 29,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnichannel Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.06.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

