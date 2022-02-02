MCF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,320 BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,760,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $1,176,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 16.6% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 724,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 5.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 170,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.30. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

In other news, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $39,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $57,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,111 shares of company stock worth $167,397. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

