MCF Advisors LLC Invests $39,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 143 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.05.

In other salesforce.com news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 3,047 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $685,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,221 shares of company stock valued at $40,366,109. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $232.12 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.26. The company has a market capitalization of $228.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

