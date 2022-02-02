MCF Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHG. Citigroup downgraded Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.68.

Shares of NYSE BHG opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.39. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bright Health Group Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.