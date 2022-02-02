Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 1,609 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 678,592 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $37,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ GBCI traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.87. 1,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,430. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

