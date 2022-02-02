W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $44,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 45,575 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRB traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,693. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

