Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ KLIC opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84.
In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile
Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.
