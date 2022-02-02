Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The firm had revenue of $485.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

