C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 57,412 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 957.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 66,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Shares of NTNX opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $128,640.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

