Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $11.19 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,730,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,702,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $417.46 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.37 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $450.72 and a 200 day moving average of $445.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.70.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

