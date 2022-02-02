Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.20, but opened at $11.90. Amcor shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 108,142 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Amcor Company Profile (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

