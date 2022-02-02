Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 91,637 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 320.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,252 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,637 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.17. The stock had a trading volume of 794,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,334,777. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

