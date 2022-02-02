Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $483.21. The company had a trading volume of 46,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,366. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.29. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $436.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

