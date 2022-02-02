Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 4,560 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Amundi purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after acquiring an additional 798,253 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Cummins by 84.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,182,000 after purchasing an additional 476,811 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $87,129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 45.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,652,000 after acquiring an additional 277,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,560. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.38 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.91 and a 200-day moving average of $229.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

