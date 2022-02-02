Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after buying an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,043 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,287 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.29. 89,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,503,121. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $80.13 and a 1 year high of $83.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

