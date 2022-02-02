Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after buying an additional 889,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 21.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,953,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,951. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.37 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,499,836 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

