Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 134 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $209.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.89. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.04 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

