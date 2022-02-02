Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys New Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 199,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 326,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $220.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $139.90 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.38 and a 200 day moving average of $210.41.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Stephens raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

