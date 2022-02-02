Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.41.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 169,965 shares worth $17,396,853. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV stock opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.24.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

