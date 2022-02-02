Brokerages Set Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) PT at $12.17

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TUFN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of TUFN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,753. The company has a market capitalization of $324.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

